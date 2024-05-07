Amalgamated Bank Sells 674 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $5,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 241.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.35.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of IFF stock opened at $88.66 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.11 and a 12-month high of $97.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.94%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading

