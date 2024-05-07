Amalgamated Bank Sells 975 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $5,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,669 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,089 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDY. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $470.83.

TDY stock opened at $390.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $355.41 and a 52 week high of $448.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $410.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $413.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total transaction of $938,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,711,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

