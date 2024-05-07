Ambev (ABEV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 18.19%. On average, analysts expect Ambev to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Ambev Stock Performance
Shares of ABEV stock opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.62. Ambev has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Research Report on Ambev
About Ambev
Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ambev
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Hims & Hers Health Stock Could Become a Wealth Compounder
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 3 Penny Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Traders Sell but Investors Still Win After Palantir’s Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.