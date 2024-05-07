Ambev (ABEV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 18.19%. On average, analysts expect Ambev to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ambev alerts:

Ambev Stock Performance

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.62. Ambev has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Ambev from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ambev in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambev presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ambev

About Ambev

(Get Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.