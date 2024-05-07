American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Given New $8.00 Price Target at UBS Group

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of AXL stock opened at $7.66 on Monday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The company has a market cap of $899.77 million, a PE ratio of -109.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.50.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of American Axle & Manufacturing

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $457,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 20.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,205,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,752,000 after acquiring an additional 204,700 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 117,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

