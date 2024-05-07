American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Receives $86.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.14.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $88.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $92.88. The company has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.94.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,591,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,657,000 after buying an additional 3,589,451 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $175,667,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 381.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,995,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,734 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 13.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,798,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,885 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

