American Rare Earths Limited (ASX:ARR) Insider Geoffrey Hill Sells 820,197 Shares

American Rare Earths Limited (ASX:ARR – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Hill sold 820,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.20), for a total transaction of A$245,238.90 ($162,409.87).
American Rare Earths Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 12.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.
About American Rare Earths
