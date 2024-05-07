American Rare Earths Limited (ASX:ARR) Insider Geoffrey Hill Sells 820,197 Shares

American Rare Earths Limited (ASX:ARR – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Hill sold 820,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.20), for a total transaction of A$245,238.90 ($162,409.87).

American Rare Earths Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 12.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

About American Rare Earths

American Rare Earths Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Australia and the United States. The company explores for rare earth, scandium, and cobalt deposits. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Halleck Creek project situated in Wyoming, the United States. The company was formerly known as Broken Hill Prospecting Limited and changed its name to American Rare Earths Limited in July 2020.

