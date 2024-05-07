American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Announces Earnings Results

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 13.54%. American States Water’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

American States Water Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AWR traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.78. The company had a trading volume of 277,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,564. American States Water has a 12 month low of $66.03 and a 12 month high of $92.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.89.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.21 per share, for a total transaction of $99,694.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,578.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American States Water from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

