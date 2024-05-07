AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $141,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $141,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.05, for a total value of $5,070,370.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,710,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,881 shares of company stock valued at $10,689,758 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME opened at $168.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.89 and a 12 month high of $186.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.42 and its 200-day moving average is $166.49. The firm has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.68%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

