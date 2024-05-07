Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $300.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $230.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMGN. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, April 12th. SVB Leerink lowered Amgen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $305.05.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $299.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $275.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. United Community Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

