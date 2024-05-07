Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 317,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,232 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 859.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $42.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.17. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $36.06 and a one year high of $67.66.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $178.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.90 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 21.34%. Research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

In related news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $589,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,160.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $655,145 in the last 90 days. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

