Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,500,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,661,480,000 after purchasing an additional 691,964 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Amphenol by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,283,360,000 after purchasing an additional 653,354 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,145,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,104,056,000 after purchasing an additional 564,110 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,908,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $664,220,000 after purchasing an additional 151,058 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 6.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,195,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $520,380,000 after buying an additional 351,353 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amphenol from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of APH traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.13. 948,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,877,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $72.77 and a 52-week high of $125.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.58.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Amphenol announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,000 shares of company stock worth $14,251,050 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

