Analysts Set Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Target Price at C$12.73

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.73.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Friday, April 26th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of TSE:AAV opened at C$10.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.54. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.02 and a 1 year high of C$11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.03. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of C$139.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$132.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 0.5298117 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advantage Energy news, Director John Larry Festival bought 40,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$398,000.00. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

