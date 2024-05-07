Analysts Set Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Target Price at $424.50

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $424.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Humana from $391.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $342.00 price objective (down from $470.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Get Humana alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Humana

Humana Price Performance

Humana stock opened at $319.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $323.55 and its 200-day moving average is $387.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Humana has a 12 month low of $298.61 and a 12 month high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Humana will post 16.18 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Humana

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Humana by 4.1% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Humana by 20.3% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Humana by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 26,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,045,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.