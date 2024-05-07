Analysts Set Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Target Price at $65.71

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.71.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NARI. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Inari Medical from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

NASDAQ NARI opened at $41.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.53. Inari Medical has a one year low of $36.73 and a one year high of $71.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -102.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Inari Medical will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $1,645,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,003,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,265,564.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $1,645,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,003,296 shares in the company, valued at $41,265,564.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $245,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,294 shares in the company, valued at $7,425,802.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,000 shares of company stock worth $3,568,058 over the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NARI. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Inari Medical by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Inari Medical by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

