Analysts Set Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Target Price at C$53.08

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$53.08.

PPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Shares of PPL stock opened at C$49.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$38.79 and a 1-year high of C$49.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$47.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$46.07. The firm has a market cap of C$28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.46. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.47 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.0400751 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Henry William Sykes bought 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$48.44 per share, with a total value of C$96,098.02. In other Pembina Pipeline news, Director Henry William Sykes acquired 1,984 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$48.44 per share, with a total value of C$96,098.02. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total transaction of C$259,429.48. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

