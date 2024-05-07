Analysts Set The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) PT at $125.08

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and twenty-three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised shares of Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 9.6% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,260 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 69,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 13,959 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $1,266,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $116.47 on Tuesday. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $213.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.05.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

