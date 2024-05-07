Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect Anavex Life Sciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Anavex Life Sciences Trading Up 1.6 %
AVXL traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $3.90. 200,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,260. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.90.
Insider Transactions at Anavex Life Sciences
About Anavex Life Sciences
Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Anavex Life Sciences
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- AbbVie Tracking for New Highs in 2024
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 3 Automotive Parts Makers Growing at Double-Digit Rates
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Freshpet Surges 10%: Fresh Highs to Come for This Pet Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.