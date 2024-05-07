Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. Sells 2,250 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $230,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Plexus Trading Up 0.4 %

PLXS traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.42. 85,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,947. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.85. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $84.99 and a 1 year high of $114.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Plexus had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $966.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Plexus

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Plexus by 86,050.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLXS. TheStreet cut shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Sidoti lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.75.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

