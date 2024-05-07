Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives GBX 2,493.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AALGet Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,493.33 ($31.32).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($31.41) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,630 ($33.04) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.10) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

In other Anglo American news, insider John Heasley sold 12,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,224 ($27.94), for a total value of £268,770.40 ($337,651.26). In related news, insider John Heasley sold 12,085 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,224 ($27.94), for a total value of £268,770.40 ($337,651.26). Also, insider Duncan Wanblad sold 24,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,737 ($21.82), for a total value of £424,991.79 ($533,909.28). Corporate insiders own 7.27% of the company’s stock.

AAL stock opened at GBX 2,674 ($33.59) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14,963.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 1,630 ($20.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,786 ($35.00). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,075.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,995.12.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is presently 42,777.78%.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

