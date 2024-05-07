Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.55

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, May 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.5496 per share on Thursday, July 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th.
Anhui Conch Cement Trading Down 0.8 %
AHCHY stock opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. Anhui Conch Cement has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $15.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.14.
Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile
