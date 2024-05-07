Ankr One Day Volume Tops $20.07 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 7th. During the last week, Ankr has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. Ankr has a total market cap of $479.04 million and $20.07 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can currently be bought for $0.0479 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00009338 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011627 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001570 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,537.58 or 1.00468142 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00012976 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00008453 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003631 BTC.

About Ankr

ANKR is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.04723854 USD and is down -3.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 305 active market(s) with $23,897,907.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

