Anthony Joseph Sandeen Sells 23,683 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Joseph Sandeen sold 23,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $415,162.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,821.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TTMI traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.80. The stock had a trading volume of 401,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,523. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -875.06 and a beta of 1.37.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $569.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $408,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 207.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 10,932 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $773,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, TTM Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

