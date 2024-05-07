APA (NASDAQ:APA) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 90.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on APA. Raymond James reduced their target price on APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on APA in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

NASDAQ APA opened at $29.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.53 and its 200 day moving average is $33.91. APA has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). APA had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 45.32%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. APA’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that APA will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in APA by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,705,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,520,000 after buying an additional 2,367,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in APA by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,719,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,656,000 after buying an additional 2,003,862 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in APA by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,299,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,347,000 after buying an additional 1,938,335 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in APA by 130.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,534,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,037,000 after buying an additional 867,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in APA by 1,527.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 921,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,880,000 after buying an additional 865,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

