Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.68

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.68 and last traded at $38.66, with a volume of 347861 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James downgraded Apartment Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.59.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AIRC

Apartment Income REIT Trading Up 0.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.50 per share, with a total value of $28,003.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 12.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,572,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,804 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,131,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,334,000 after buying an additional 213,160 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 7.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,758,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,780,000 after buying an additional 411,299 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 11.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,723,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,432,000 after buying an additional 272,221 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,566,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,145,000 after buying an additional 296,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.