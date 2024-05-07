Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Gap Down to $48.81

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.81, but opened at $45.10. Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $45.01, with a volume of 395,298 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.40.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). The company had revenue of $146.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.34 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 178.60% and a negative net margin of 133.34%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 545.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.50) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 69,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $3,743,526.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,115,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,452,799.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $77,799.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,539.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 69,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $3,743,526.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,452,799.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 376,427 shares of company stock worth $23,169,639 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 48.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 360,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.