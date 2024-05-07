Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Announces $0.50 Dividend

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.
Aperam Stock Performance
Shares of APMSF stock opened at $30.49 on Tuesday. Aperam has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $30.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.54 and its 200-day moving average is $30.96.
About Aperam
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aperam
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Hims & Hers Health Stock Could Become a Wealth Compounder
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Traders Sell but Investors Still Win After Palantir’s Earnings
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Buy The Dip in Disney After Magical Profit Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.