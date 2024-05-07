Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,478 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.9% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $53,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Cedrus LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $440.32. 30,920,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,561,238. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $321.32 and a twelve month high of $449.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $413.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

