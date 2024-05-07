Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 549,276 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 3,178.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 566,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 549,276 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $28,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 444.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLOT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.93. The company had a trading volume of 970,462 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.82. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2559 per share. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.