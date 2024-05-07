Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 884,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,635 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned 1.47% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $21,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 561.3% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 246,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after buying an additional 209,367 shares during the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after buying an additional 19,229 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 203.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 88,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 22,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.43. 354,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,715. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.45 and a one year high of $24.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.40.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.