Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,382 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 17,888 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 892,797 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $144,696,000 after acquiring an additional 33,922 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 578,580 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,770,000 after purchasing an additional 67,018 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19,430 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 303,999 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,269,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials stock opened at $208.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $173.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $112.86 and a one year high of $214.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.50.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

