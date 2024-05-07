Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,255 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,032,850 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,389,048,000 after buying an additional 456,865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,995,287 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,383,848,000 after purchasing an additional 570,080 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,017,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $813,129,000 after purchasing an additional 130,238 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,968,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $687,936,000 after purchasing an additional 230,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Applied Materials by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,838,268 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $622,068,000 after purchasing an additional 308,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.50.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $208.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.53. The stock has a market cap of $173.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $112.86 and a one year high of $214.91.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

