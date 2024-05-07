Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,983 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,032,850 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,389,048,000 after buying an additional 456,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Applied Materials by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,995,287 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,383,848,000 after purchasing an additional 570,080 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,017,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $813,129,000 after buying an additional 130,238 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,968,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $687,936,000 after purchasing an additional 230,789 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Applied Materials by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,838,268 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $622,068,000 after buying an additional 308,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.50.

AMAT stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.71. 229,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,904,459. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.86 and a 1-year high of $214.91.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

