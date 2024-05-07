Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aptiv from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.85.

NYSE:APTV opened at $84.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

