Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Raised to $113.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on APTV. Barclays lowered their target price on Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.15.

Aptiv Trading Down 0.5 %

Aptiv stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.02. The stock had a trading volume of 745,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,733. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.48. Aptiv has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $113.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptiv will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptiv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 154,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,902,000 after purchasing an additional 41,135 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,120,000. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,875,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 378,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,973,000 after acquiring an additional 65,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 70,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 13,579 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

