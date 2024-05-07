Apyx Medical (APYX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Apyx Medical has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 million. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 35.75% and a negative return on equity of 54.90%. On average, analysts expect Apyx Medical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

Apyx Medical Price Performance

APYX stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Apyx Medical has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $7.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). The company offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and minimally invasive surgical procedures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.