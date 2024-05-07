Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.64.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Arcellx from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Arcellx from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Arcellx from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACLX

Insider Transactions at Arcellx

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcellx

In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 2,967 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $191,252.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,331.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jill Carroll sold 504,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total transaction of $35,575,754.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,479,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,353,891.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 2,967 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $191,252.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,331.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 623,982 shares of company stock worth $43,372,457. 6.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Arcellx in the 3rd quarter valued at $612,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Arcellx by 375.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 23,281 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Arcellx by 183.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 81,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 52,800 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Arcellx by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Arcellx by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx Price Performance

ACLX stock opened at $52.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.61. Arcellx has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $75.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.83 and a beta of 0.24.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.95. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 20.96% and a negative net margin of 64.08%. The company had revenue of $63.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arcellx will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arcellx

(Get Free Report

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.