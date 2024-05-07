Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Ardmore Shipping to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.26 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ardmore Shipping to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Ardmore Shipping Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $717.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.21.

Ardmore Shipping Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. This is a positive change from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ASC

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.