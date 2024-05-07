argenx (ARGX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $417.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.60 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 23.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, analysts expect argenx to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
argenx Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ ARGX traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $394.11. The stock had a trading volume of 37,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,057. argenx has a 52-week low of $327.73 and a 52-week high of $550.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $383.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.22.
argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
