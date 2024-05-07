Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATZ. UBS Group lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$41.60.

ATZ opened at C$38.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$35.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.18. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of C$20.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.25.

In related news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 1,568 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.44, for a total transaction of C$63,409.92. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

