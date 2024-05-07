Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of AHH opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.55, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average is $11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.06 million, a PE ratio of -220.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 1.12%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Armada Hoffler Properties

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,639.67%.

In other news, Director Dennis H. Gartman purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.37 per share, with a total value of $46,665.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,491.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 7,129 shares of company stock valued at $74,291 in the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 814,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 235,474 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 346,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 168,426 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,551,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,193,000 after buying an additional 124,204 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 11.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,138,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,663,000 after buying an additional 120,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 11.3% in the third quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 918,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after acquiring an additional 93,185 shares during the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

