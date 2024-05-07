Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 16.89%.

Artesian Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Artesian Resources stock opened at $37.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $381.45 million, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.20. Artesian Resources has a 52-week low of $33.42 and a 52-week high of $55.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARTNA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Artesian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered Artesian Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

