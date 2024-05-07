Artivion (NYSE:AORT) PT Raised to $25.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.65% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Artivion from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Artivion Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AORT opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Artivion has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 1.66.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Artivion will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Artivion news, SVP Marshall S. Stanton sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $44,511.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,405.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 3,527 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $66,519.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 131,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,841.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marshall S. Stanton sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $44,511.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,405.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,952 shares of company stock worth $2,891,627 in the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artivion

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Artivion by 108.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,083,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,928,000 after purchasing an additional 564,549 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Artivion by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 526,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,982,000 after buying an additional 143,146 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Artivion by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,686,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,156,000 after buying an additional 80,214 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artivion during the third quarter worth $1,034,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Artivion by 187.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 82,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 53,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Further Reading

