Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $6.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.60. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.

Aspen Technology Trading Down 4.4 %

AZPN stock traded down $8.77 on Tuesday, reaching $188.77. 851,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,782. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $161.32 and a 12 month high of $224.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.38.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $257.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.70 million. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZPN shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $203.67.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

