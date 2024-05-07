AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Bought by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZN. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 95,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 50,750 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 317.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,242,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,136,000 after acquiring an additional 944,765 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 163,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,979,000 after purchasing an additional 49,541 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth approximately $2,241,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.13. 2,024,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,316,658. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $236.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.47. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $76.80.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 94.61%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

