Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) PT Lowered to $19.00

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Astronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Astronics Stock Performance

Shares of ATRO stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average of $16.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 1.64. Astronics has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $22.44.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.14). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $185.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Astronics will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Astronics

In other Astronics news, EVP Michael C. Kuehn sold 2,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $44,533.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,239.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael C. Kuehn sold 7,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $125,351.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Kuehn sold 2,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $44,533.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,239.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astronics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRO. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics during the third quarter worth $75,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in shares of Astronics by 856.5% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astronics in the third quarter worth about $185,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

