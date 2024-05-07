AT&T (NYSE:T) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.150-2.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.20. 4,557,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,525,113. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16. The firm has a market cap of $123.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Several analysts have issued reports on T shares. Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.81.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

