AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading 0.5% Higher

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.21 and last traded at $17.07. Approximately 7,778,450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 38,573,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

AT&T Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $122.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. AT&T's revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of T. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 3.4% in the first quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.7% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 321,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 17,249 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in AT&T by 31.9% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 1,960,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,498,000 after purchasing an additional 474,300 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in AT&T by 8.7% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,214,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,382,000 after purchasing an additional 97,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its position in AT&T by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 8,777,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,480,000 after purchasing an additional 801,901 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

