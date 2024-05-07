AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Cut to Sector Perform at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. CIBC cut AutoCanada from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark set a C$35.00 price objective on AutoCanada in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AutoCanada from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoCanada currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$23.00.

AutoCanada Trading Up 3.5 %

TSE:ACQ opened at C$21.05 on Friday. AutoCanada has a 12 month low of C$15.14 and a 12 month high of C$27.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 396.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.38. The stock has a market cap of C$496.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.60.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.43 billion. AutoCanada had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 0.78%. Equities analysts predict that AutoCanada will post 3.0424469 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at AutoCanada

In other AutoCanada news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought 21,200 shares of AutoCanada stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$26.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$564,865.52. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 34,650 shares of company stock valued at $885,855. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

Featured Stories

