AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Atb Cap Markets

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ACQ. Scotiabank cut their price target on AutoCanada from C$28.00 to C$25.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on AutoCanada from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital cut shares of AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$62.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$23.00.

TSE:ACQ opened at C$21.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$496.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.38. AutoCanada has a 12 month low of C$15.14 and a 12 month high of C$27.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 396.08.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.13. AutoCanada had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of C$1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.43 billion. On average, analysts expect that AutoCanada will post 3.0424469 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoCanada news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$23.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$111,604.79. Insiders bought 34,650 shares of company stock worth $885,855 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

