AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Lowered to C$21.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACQ. Cormark set a C$35.00 price target on shares of AutoCanada in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. ATB Capital cut AutoCanada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$62.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on AutoCanada from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$23.00.

Shares of TSE:ACQ opened at C$21.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$496.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 396.08. AutoCanada has a 12 month low of C$15.14 and a 12 month high of C$27.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.38.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.43 billion. AutoCanada had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 0.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoCanada will post 3.0424469 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoCanada news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought 3,750 shares of AutoCanada stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$23.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,694.38. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 34,650 shares of company stock worth $885,855. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

